CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – While the start of the football season in Texas has been delayed for Class 6A schools, the Cedar Hill Longhorns are doing their best to make every day count.
Since the team isn’t allowed to throw the football around in practices yet, the Longhorns are throwing some weights around in strength and conditioning drills.
“Our weight room is affectionately known as ‘Grind City!’” head coach Carlos Lynn said.
One player who is easy to spot working out in Grind City is 6’6” Josh McCarter. The teenager gets plenty of attention because of his size.
“Of course, people always ask how tall I am,” McCarter admitted. “A lot of people’s first question is if I play basketball or not.”
What McCarter does play is tight end.
Entering his Junior year at Cedar Hill, McCarter does not have a lot of experience, but he hopes to make up for that quickly in his first year on the Longhorns varsity team.