DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — September 6 will mark the second anniversary of Botham Jean’s death and days before that somber date the City of Dallas is considering re-naming a section of South Lamar Street after him.
A hearing on the plan will be held Sept. 3. The request needs the approval of the full Dallas City Council.
Jean is the 26-year old accountant who was shot and killed in his apartment by an off-duty police officer who claimed to have mistaken the apartment for her own.
On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members joined Dallas Area Preacher and Church Leaders at a press conference to talk to about the plan that would rename South Lamar between Interstate-30 and the South Central Expressway. The stretch of Lamar includes the addresses Dallas Police Department headquarters and the South Side Flats apartment building where Jean was killed.
A statement from Botham Jean’s mother was also read during the press conference.
The group also laid out plans for a ‘Be Like Bo’ day of service to be held this Sunday on the anniversary of Jean’s death.