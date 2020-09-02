JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas school district is asking parents to sign a list of pledges regarding the COVID-19 pandemic before students return to campus later this month.

The request went out to parents in Northwest ISD as around 18,000 students get ready to return for in-person learning.

While all districts are educating families on cautionary practices due to COVID-19, Northwest ISD has asked for a signed pledge that it will happen.

The superintendent talked about it during an online presentation earlier this week.

“It just kind of serves as that partnership between us. We’re making the pledge to you, and parents and caregivers you’re making the pledge to us,” Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren said.

The pledge asks parents to initial that they will:

Do my part to keep our community in good health as a guardian of my child

NOT administer any medication to my child before I send them to school… to mask the illness…

Educate my child of the importance of taking responsibility for their actions every day by demonstrating personal integrity, respecting others’ space…

“You can certainly do all these things. And you probably should do all these things in order to keep your school and community safe. But I see some potential pitfalls if a parent were to sign this document,” attorney Sawyer Neely said.

Neely questioned if the pledge would be legally binding. The pledge doesn’t list any consequences or consideration from the district.

But there could be scenarios where the virus spreads and the promise becomes a problem.

“Then somehow you end up in a potential liability situation, where you’ve signed a promise or, at least, an awareness that you shouldn’t send your child to school when they’ve got covid,” Neely said.

The superintendent said he would not send people to check if any parents did not sign the pledge.

Employees are being required to make similar pledges daily.

And though the district considered daily phone calls or reminders to parents, it thought a one-time pledge would be the least intrusive.