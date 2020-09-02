PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Health Department announced its first positive human case of the West Nile virus in 2020 on Wednesday.

The patient lives in Plano.

No other details have been released about the patient.

The City of Plano said it will take measures by spraying targeted locations in and around the areas of the case.

Weather permitting, Environmental Quality Division crews will spray Thursday, September 3, beginning at 9:00 p.m..

The boundaries are:

North: Mills Branch Cir/ Grand Falls Cir.

South: McKamy Trail

East: Old Gate Dr./ Sudbury Rd.

West: Shadow Rock Dr.

Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying. The City encourages citizens to follow common prevention practices:

DRAIN standing water in and around your home and neighborhood.

DRESS appropriately before going outdoors.

DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, when outdoors, especially during the day.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no data to suggest that this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks.

The main way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person. Click here for more information.

Citizens with concerns or questions can call the City of Plano Environmental Health and Sustainability Department at 972-941-7143.