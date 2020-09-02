DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A state law enforcement association accuses the City of Denton of turning its back on a wounded officer.

Last fall, Denton Police Officer Urbano Rodriguez (who goes by Urban) was patrolling the streets of his city while enjoying life with his wife and two kids.

But everything changed on October 29, 2019 when the officer was shot in the head and leg while making a traffic stop.

“He survived and there’s a lot of damage and he and his family are living in the aftermath of that,” said Charley Wilkison of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

He said the 41-year-old officer’s recovery has been difficult.

“He’s permanently disabled and it doesn’t look like he will be able to work again,” said Wilkison.

Wilkison claims the City of Denton has backed down on a promise to help pay rent for the officer’s family and dragging its feet on paying for modifications to make a van wheelchair accessible.

“They are going through all of this pain and suffering and so those people who could heal him and make him whole again and make things better have decided to be tyrants and second-guess every decision and treat him in a very punitive way. It’s unjust,” said Wilkison.

The City of Denton denies Wilkison’s claims and gave CBS 11 the following statement:

“The City of Denton continues to support Urban in his recovery as it is our legal and, more importantly, ethical responsibility. We will continue to stand beside and advocate for Officer Rodriguez and his family as he continues in the process of recovery and rehabilitation.”

The city says privacy laws prevent it from commenting further.

But the police association says the officer and his family feel betrayed.

“They’re crushed and of course those around him second to being crushed they’re frustrated,” said Wilkison.