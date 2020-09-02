TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy has died from COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said Cpl. Charles Holt, 36, was diagnosed with the virus last week and died on Tuesday.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of TCSO Corporal Charles Holt. Charles proudly showed up each day and served honorably,” Sheriff Bill Waybourn said on Twitter. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Holt has been working with the department since 2014 and was assigned to the booking division. He leaves behind a wife and three children
“Mrs. Holt asked we share the touching moment when she arrived home from the hospital to break the news to her children. They told her, ‘It’s OK momma, we already know dad has completed his assignment here,'” the department said.
Tarrant County currently has 41,860 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 556 deaths. The county also reports that 36,159 patients have recovered.