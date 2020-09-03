HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two construction workers were rescued from a dangling platform on a high-rise building in Houston Wednesday.

KTRK reports the two workers were resurfacing the facade of the building when the platform they were on collapsed, leaving them stuck and in need of rescue.

Crews from the Houston Fire Department went up to the 15th floor of the building, broke out a window and pulled them inside.

Rescue teams repelled from the roof with ropes to secure the two workers at 3131 Memorial. HFD Crews then brought them safely inside the building through a window they had cut open below the platform. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/obAVSTq7GL — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 2, 2020

One witness told KTRK she saw a construction hat fall to the ground and tried to communicate with the workers.

“I held a sign out the window, and I was saying, ‘Help is on the way. We’re praying for you… I held up my hand like, ‘Thumbs up, thumbs down. Are you okay?’ They did thumbs up, and I was, like, waving at them. I was trying to let them know someone was there, someone is going to help them out,” the witness said.

The entire incident lasted about 10 minutes and the workers did have safety harnesses on.