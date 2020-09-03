Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Dallas, police said.
Police found the victim about at 11:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wood Valley Road. The man, identified by police as Maximo Fernandez Castillo, later died at a hospital.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact Det. Grubbs with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #156275-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.