DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 249 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday plus one from July, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 72,860.

The county also confirmed eight more deaths, bringing the total to 934.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,026, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 250 new cases reported Thursday, 122 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and only one was prior to August.

“The trends in Dallas County have been going well, and as a result, the color-coded risk chart moved for the first time from “Red” high-risk to “Orange” moderate-risk; however, as you can see from the eight deaths today and the numbers of new cases that we’ve seen this week, we are not where we need to be in our battle with COVID-19,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.”

“In order to continue seeing the sort of gains that will get less people sick, get more businesses thriving, and more school children back in the classroom, we need to make smart decisions this Labor Day weekend. As you celebrate Labor Day, please do it responsibly,” Judge Jenkins said.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 226.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional eight deaths reported Thursday include the following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.