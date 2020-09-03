NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year old Dallas man was charged with murder after he shot and killed his 44-year-old sister Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the victim, Rosario Maria Luna, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5200 block of Parry Ave.

Luna was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested Heriberto Luna the next day.

He’s currently incarcerated at the Lew Sterrett Jail on the felony of the first degree charge.

A Dallas County Magistrate will determine his bond.

