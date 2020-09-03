DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Based on the recent leveling out of Dallas County COVID-19 cases, Dallas ISD announced late Thursday night, it is inviting students who will attend classes for the first time in a new building to return a week early, on Monday, Sept. 28.

School starts in a distance-learning model for all district students on Tuesday, Sept. 8, plans had called call for the restart of on-campus classes in Dallas ISD on Monday, Oct. 5.

But now, students in grades prekindergarten, kindergarten, those moving to a new campus for fourth or sixth grade, from elementary to a new middle school, and from middle school to a new building for high school have the option to start school on Monday, Sept. 28.

This early start of on-campus classes only applies to students who are transitioning to a new building. Students who are simply moving to the next grade in a school they attended last year will return with all other students on Oct. 5.

School Leadership Chief Jolee Healey said in a news release, giving the district’s youngest learners and students moving to new schools a one-week jump-start on the school year will give them a chance to get acclimated to new surroundings and start building relationships with teachers and peers.

“The current health environment has made the start of school an unusual experience for all students,” said Healey. “Add to that the stress of navigating a new building, and it’s not a stretch to realize that students may need a period of adjustment to get acclimated. That’s the idea behind the one-week early return for these students.”

Healey said principals of schools receiving these students will be reaching out to their parents to communicate plans for the early restart of on-campus classes.