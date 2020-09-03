Comments
DALLAS (CBSSPORTS.COM) – Former Dallas Mavericks guard and NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash will be the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN. Nash will get a four-year contract from Brooklyn while Jacque Vaughn, the interim coach who led the Nets through the Orlando bubble, will stay on as Nash’s top assistant, and will reportedly be the highest-paid assistant in the NBA.
“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” Nash said.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbssports.com ◊◊◊