AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter Thursday he’s looking at the possibility of the State of Texas taking over the Austin Police Department.

He said, “This proposal for the state to takeover the Austin Police Department is one strategy I’m looking at. We can’t let Austin’s defunding & disrespect for law enforcement to endanger the public & invite chaos like in Portland and Seattle.”

Austin city leaders have approved a plan to take millions of dollars away from the police department and direct the money to social services.

