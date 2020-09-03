AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – University of Texas leaders unveiled updated guidelines regarding home football games.
The changes are meant to keep people safe from catching and spreading COVID-19.
In addition to only 25% seating capacity at Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, the University decided to cancel tailgating in and around the UT campus for the entire 2020 season, which includes UT sponsored pregame and postgame fan events like Bevo Blvd. and Longhorn City Limits.
During games, the Longhorn Band will not perform for the Week 1 non-conference game against UTEP.
The band’s participation in other home games has not yet been determined, as health professionals continue to study more cases and research of COVID-19 risks associated with performing in close proximity.
