DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are still financial aid programs all over North Texas offering assistance to families impacted by COVID-19-related job loss and illness.

Now there’s a campaign to assist renters impacted in Southern Dallas.

It’s a targeted effort with $360,000 available to help people hold on to their homes.

“I ended up being furloughed from my job,” said Williamson Bellot.

Bellot said he not only lost his job, but contracted COVID-19 this summer and had no health insurance.

Finding a way to pay rent for his one-bedroom unit would lower the emotional toll the virus also brings, he said.

“One of the most important things I need now is a place of comfort, a place of peace,” Bellot said.

That housing could be a rental house or an apartment, but in the South Dallas/Fair Park area, the financial impact is widespread.

The community health services group, Abounding Prosperity, has been selected to offer COVID-19 relief dollars for rental assistance.

The program offers rent payments up to $1,500 per month.

The City of Dallas’ attempt to provide equitable aid across the city includes partnering with groups like Abounding Prosperity, which target Black and LGBTQ communities.

There are already more than 500 people seeking rent payment assistance from this fund.

“We have dollars that will provide rent assistance and dollars to provide mental health assistance to navigate through these unprecedented times,” said Kirk Myers of Abounding Prosperity Inc.

The relief fund isn’t limited to low income only.

A family of three could earn up to $62,000 per year and still get help paying for housing.

CLICK HERE for more on the City of Dallas’ Rental Assistance Program.