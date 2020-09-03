CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) — The deluge of rain on September 2 put a temporary damper on a celebration, but Thursday’s drier weather had cars and trucks rolling and flags waving for some Johnson County World War II veterans.

There was some well deserved recognition as groups led by the American Legion Auxiliary held a drive-by parade at two nursing homes in Cleburne that are home to several WWII vets.

“The American Legion Auxiliary has been serving for over 100 years now, our veterans, and our military and our communities and we love our veterans,” said Marty Peters. “And we hope that this conveys that to them even though we can’t give them a hug.”

This was the first such parade that the group has put together. For veterans who were able to travel there was also be a reception at the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce.

This week marks the 75th anniversary of V-J Day (Victory over Japan Day) — the day when allied forces officially declared victory over Japan … essentially ending WWII. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, but it was on Sept. 2 that Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.