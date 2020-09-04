Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead, another in critical condition and a third injured after a morning rollover crash in Fort Worth.
It was during the rush hour that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of NE Loop 820 at Haltom Road. At least 2 people were thrown from the vehicle.
Emergency crews and investigators are on the scene and traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane.
A CBS 11 News crew is at the scene and this story will be updated as more information become available.