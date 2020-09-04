FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead, two others are in critical condition and a third has been injured after a morning crash and rollover involving three vehicles in Fort Worth.

It was during the rush hour — around 7:40 a.m. — when the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of NE Loop 820 at Haltom Road.

When officers got to the scene they found three vehicles that had been involved in the collision.

Police say a 4-door sedan had a flat tire and was parked on the inside shoulder of Loop 820 and another car was parked in front of the sedan with a person from inside helping the driver change the tire.

According to investigators the driver of a pickup lost control of his truck while reaching for a water bottle. The truck veered onto the shoulder and hit the back of the sedan, sending the car airborne.

The truck, still moving forward, came down on top of the car that was parked in front of the sedan, collapsing the passenger compartment. A female driver in that car was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The two men that were working to change the tire on the sedan were taken to nearby hospitals — both with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes on NE Loop 820 is expected to be closed for hours as police investigate and crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Haltom Road service road and onto the eastbound TEXpress lanes.