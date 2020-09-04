FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Hood soldier has died two days after collapsing following physical training.
Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, was from Pinehill, New Mexico. He was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Aug. 28 after he collapsed. Chee was then transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple on Aug. 30 where he passed away with his family by his side, according to a news release.
“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
Chee entered the army in February 2020, as a Tank Crewman, and was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since July 2020. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
An autopsy for Chee is scheduled with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
This incident is currently under investigation.