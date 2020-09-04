DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The attorney for University of North Texas coach, Tate Wallis, who was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with a student while he was coaching at a nearby high school last year wants people to “keep an open mind” about him.

“Coach Wallis a good man. Unfortunately, we cannot discuss specific facts with the media, but we look forward to his day in court so we can properly confront these accusations,” said attorney Stephanie Ola.

North Texas has placed Wallis on leave.

He was hired at North Texas in January. The incidents allegedly happened in October and December, while he was serving as offensive coordinator at Argyle High School. Wallis spent the last four years coaching in high school, including 2018-19 at Argyle as the offensive coordinator and 2016-17 as an offensive assistant at North Forney High School.

Argyle ISD released a statement saying that Wallis wasn’t working there when the initial report of alleged inappropriate behavior came in the spring of 2020. That’s when a student told a teacher, who immediately reported it to the Argyle ISD Police Chief and the Argyle High School Principal. The district also reported the incident to the Texas Education Agency.

North Texas also released a statement Thursday saying that Wallis isn’t allowed on campus during its review.

“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university. The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review,” the school said in the statement.

Wallis faces two counts of having an improper relationship between educator and student, a felony offense in Texas. He posted $20,000 bond and was released, according to Denton County jail records.