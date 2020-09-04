PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Collin County Association of Realtors and the North Texas Realtors in Action Foundation invite the North Texas community to help restock Minnie’s Food Pantry.

“This is a great low-contact event everyone can feel good about participating in. I encourage everyone who is able to make a donation to do so, to help ensure our neighbors in need can have food on their table,” said David Long, CCAR President.

Minnie’s Food Pantry’s shelves are going bare as a result of an increase in families needing assistance, while donations have dwindled and other food drives were cancelled. There is an especially high need for cereal, canned fruit, canned vegetables, spaghetti, jelly in plastic containers, and bagged beans. Donations received from the food drive will help Minnie’s continue to provide healthy meals, educational resources, and the red-carpet treatment to every person who walks through its doors—just as it has done for the past 12 years.

Community members are encouraged to drive up and drop-off food or monetary donations on Friday, September 18 from 9-11 a.m. at CCAR’s headquarters located at 6821 Coit Road in Plano.

CCAR and NTRIAF held their first drive-up food drive in May, collecting $1,120 and 734 pounds of food for Minnie’s Food Pantry. Those donations provided 1,571 meals for families in the Collin County area.