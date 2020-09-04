DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department announced Friday it will begin a special initiative to enforce a juvenile curfew and crack down on street racing this weekend in areas of downtown.
Police said the curfew ordinance will be in place for three weeks starting Friday, and it will cover Deep Ellum, West End, Farmers Market, Uptown, Victory Park and Central Business District.
According to police, the ordinance applies to juveniles under the age of 17 who are in those areas between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Violators will be detained by officers until they are identified, and they will then be either released to a parent or guardian or taken to a center for youth.
In an effort to crack down on street racing, police said they are working with public works and transportation to coordinate street closures and traffic devices to deter speeding.
Those found street racing can face citations, fines and even jail.
The initiative comes after residents near Victory Park pleaded for police and city leaders to do more about street racing issues. Video taken by residents showed packs of street racers taking over the streets in the area at around 2 a.m. on a Sunday.
Last weekend, six people, including two teenagers, were shot in the Deep Ellum area. A 15-year-old victim died earlier this week.