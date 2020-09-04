DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health reported the first death due to West Nile virus in Denton County this year on Friday.
The patient lived in Denton and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.
No other details were released.
“Today’s announcement of a community member passing due to West Nile virus is a stark reminder to us all,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director. “Mosquitoes can be deadly. We urge community members to utilize the drain, dress, and defend recommendations to protect their families from illness and death.”
DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:
· Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito-breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
· Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
· Defend yourself by using EPA-approved repellents. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
Click here for more information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV.