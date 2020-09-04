NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Helpful Honda guys from North Texas Honda are offering free gas this morning as drivers head into the Labor Day weekend.

They’re surprising people at the pumps with free gas starting this Friday, Sept. 4, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7th.

Look for them at gas stations across Dallas, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Weatherford.

Follow them on Facebook @NTXHondaDealers as they announce locations the day of. 

Here is today’s location:

Friday, September 4th (10AM-2:30PM) – DALLAS

10-11AM: Circle K, 3434 Webb Chapel Ext Dallas, TX 75220
11:45-12:45PM: Circle K, 2523 S Hampton Rd Dallas, TX 75233
1:30-2:30PM: Circle K, 1310 S Buckner Blvd Dallas, TX 75217

