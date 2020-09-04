Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The coronavirus pandemic appears to have claimed its latest North Texas business.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, profiled on CBSDFW.com earlier this year when it closed temporarily, then reopened in May after receiving a government loan.
The ice cream parlor’s building on Lovers Lane in Dallas is now for lease.
Howdy Homemade employed special needs adults.
Like many businesses, the pandemic forced them to make changes, including serving ice cream to-go in the parking lot.
But there just weren’t enough customers and the catering business suffered as well, forcing the business to close.
Howdy Homemade is hoping to gather enough donations to be able to move to a smaller location with less expensive rent.