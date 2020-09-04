Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Dallas Police said murdered his girlfriend, was shot by police after a chase that ended in Mesquite on Friday.
Police said shortly after 10:00 a.m. officers responded to a call at 8900 Park Lane in Northeast Dallas from Jerry Ford, 58.
Ford told the 911 operator he killed someone at an apartment.
Police said Ford took off in the victim’s car and led them on a brief chase.
He crashed into a house on Parkwood Trail where officers shot him during his apprehension.
No other details have been released about the circumstances of the shooting.
Ford is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, but is in stable condition.
He’s charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicole McChriston, 40.