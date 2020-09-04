SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake are searching for the vandal who has painted graffiti at a number of schools in the Carroll Independent School District.
The most recent incident happened on September 3. The crime is the second committed, since the school year began, where the suspect tagged school buildings with spray paint. Damage to buildings and property have happened at Southlake High School and on the Durham Intermediate campuses.
Southlake police say the crime is classified as a state jail felony offense because of the extent of the graffiti.
The police department is working with other law enforcement agencies, but is also hoping the public can help identify and locate the suspect.
There is video and photos of the suspect, and while the person is wearing a mask police believe someone will recognize the build, posture, or clothing of the person.
Based on the videos, police believe the suspect is a person standing between 5’9″ and 5’11”. At the time of one of the offenses the person was wearing a light gray Columbia hooded jacket, black gloves, black jogging pants and black tennis shoes with black soles.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crimes is asked to contact Southlake police at 817-748-8915 or send an email to Crime Analyst Diana Smith.