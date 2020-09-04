DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – All students living at one fraternity house at Southern Methodist University (SMU) have been asked to quarantine, the school confirmed.
A spokesperson for SMU said the school requested the quarantine of members of Sigma Chi who live at the fraternity house. The school made it apparent that it is related to COVID-19 but did not specify an exact reasoning.
“All members residing in the house were asked to remain in place with the exception of a medical emergency. The chapter organization is providing additional information to the fraternity members. The University’s contact tracers are in the process of confirming numbers of positive cases and people who may have come into close contact with the infected individuals,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
As of Friday, there are currently 154 active student cases of COVID-19 at SMU, along with two active faculty cases.