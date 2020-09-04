FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Next week’s football game between Texas Christian University (TCU) and Southern Methodist University (SMU) has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests, TCU Athletics announced Friday.
The game between the two North Texas universities was scheduled for Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. at TCU.
“We are disappointed to announce that our upcoming football game against SMU will not be played as scheduled on September 11. We have agreed with SMU to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game,” TCU Athletics said in a statement.
According to TCU, there were some student-athletes and staff members from the football program that tested positive for COVID-19.
“No one is currently facing serious health issues, and we intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community. Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority. We share in your disappointment, but firmly believe we will be ready to resume football activities soon. We will continue to follow prevention and testing protocols and look forward to our Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on September 26,” the school said.
As of Friday afternoon, there are currently 231 active student cases and 13 active faculty cases at TCU.