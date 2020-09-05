DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 42-year-old man has died after authorities said he crashed into a concrete pillar off I-30 in Dallas Friday evening.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the crash at around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound I-30 and St. Francis. Mesquite police and Dallas Fire-Rescue were already on scene when deputies arrived.
A car was seen with heavy damage on the left side. The victim, later identified as Travis Brian Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the driver was on the left lane of the highway when, for an unknown reason, he crossed over four lanes of traffic, left the roadway and then crashed into a concrete pillar on the right shoulder.
Authorities are investigating the crash and have not yet determined what may have caused the crash.