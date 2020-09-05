FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys finalized their 53-man roster after making 16 cuts on Saturday, the team announced.
As the first game of the regular season approaches, NFL teams had until Saturday afternoon to bring their rosters to 53 players.
The Cowboys began their moves earlier this week with the release of receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Clayton Thorson, tight end Charlies Taumoepeau and offensive linemen Adam Redmond and Pace Murphy on Wednesday.
In a somewhat surprising move, Dallas on Thursday also released veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who had signed a one-year deal in March.
Defensive end Joe Jackson, running back Darius Anderson, tight end Cole Hikutini and offensive lineman Cody Wichmann were released on Friday.
The Cowboys rounded out the rest of their cuts on Saturday:
- Isaac Alarcon – offensive lineman
- Francis Bernard – linebacker
- Deante Burton – cornerback
- Ron’Dell Carter – defensive end
- C.J. Goodwin – cornerback
- Justin Hamilton – defensive tackle
- Ladarius Hamilton – defensive end
- Marcus Henry – center
- Jon’vea Johnson – wide receiver
- Tevin Jones – wide receiver
- Luther Kirk – safety
- Justin March – linebacker
- Sewo Olonilua – fulllback
- Aaron Parker – wide receiver
- Saivion Smith – cornerback
- Chris Westry – cornerback
The Cowboys open their season at the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7:20 p.m. CT.