DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 398 COVID-19 cases, with 195 coming from, what Judge Clay Jenkins calls, the state’s “flawed” reporting system.
Saturday’s count brings the total in the county to 73,453, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials reported that 195 of the 398 came from a backlog: 151 from August and 44 from earlier in September.
“This week ends with a preliminary daily average of 259 new cases, which is up from last week. When you include this week’s old cases from the state’s flawed ELR system, the daily average this week is 350. We also lost 45 people this week,” Jenkins said on Twitter.
One additional death was also reported Saturday, bringing that total to 944. The patient was a Lancaster man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
Health officials also reported that 317 children between 5 to 17 years old from Aug. 15 to Aug. 28 tested positive for the virus.
In Tarrant County, 287 cases were reported on Saturday, leaving the county with 42,798 total cases.