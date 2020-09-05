Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Friday evening.
Police said Karen Morales was last seen in the 3300 block of West Walnut Street at around 9 p.m. It’s believed she was seen walking with a juvenile male.
She is described as 4 foot 7 inches with short brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.
Police said she also has bipolar disorder.
Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 972.485.4840.