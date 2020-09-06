AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Five boats sank during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump on the choppy waters of a Texas lake Saturday and there were no injuries, officials said.
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said it responded to multiple “boats in distress” on Lake Travis in the afternoon. Images and video from the parade showed large waves on the lake while dozens of boats flew flags in support of Trump.
Authorities confirmed Sunday that five boats sank. Three boats were able to be towed back to shore, while two others were still at the bottom of the lake, according to officials.
There were no injuries or deaths reported.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, “We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these.”
Officials said the weather was calm during the event but that the dozens of boats created large waves, which is believed to have led to the incidents.
KEYE reported the calls about sinking boats came in the areas of Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach at the lake.