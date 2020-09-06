Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died Sunday morning after Dallas police said she was hit while walking on a sidewalk by a driver who then fled the crash scene.
Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 a.m. as the victim, 37-year-old Christine Holland, was walking on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.
According to police, the suspect was driving along the road when, for an unknown reason, the suspect left the roadway and onto the sidewalk, hitting the victim.
Holland was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver left the crash scene before first responders arrived. The incident is under investigation.