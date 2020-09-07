DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 261 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 73,961 including 946 confirmed deaths.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

The total number of probable eases in Dallas County is 3,184, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 261 new cases reported Monday, 177 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’00 electronic laboratory reporting system, with all but 35 of the results coming from collection dates in September.

From August 15th through 28th, 317 school-aged children between 5 to 17 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

About 43% of these cases were high school age (14 to 17 years).

By zip code of residence, 167 (53%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“I hope everyone had a fun and enjoyable Labor Day weekend and celebrated the holiday responsibly by staying away from people in your family who were unmasked. If we did a good job this weekend, we shouldn’t see a big spike in two weeks, and we should continue to see improving numbers on COVID. Our next challenge is with the opening of schools. And, again, the key for success is for everyone to practice good safety. Masking is the most important component, along with six-foot distancing, handwashing, avoiding unnecessary crowds, and avoiding people who are not wearing their masks. If we all continue to work together for the good of the community, we’ll see less sickness and death, more businesses and jobs thrive, and more kids in school,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.