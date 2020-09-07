DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM ) – The Dallas Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the night Andre Leshon Lee lost consciousness while in Dallas police custody last month.

He died at the hospital in police custody five days later.

Lee jumped through the front window of a home on Enola Gay Avenue around 11 p.m. on Aug. 28. He grabbed a sharp object, threatened to kill the homeowner, then barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms.

Police arrived and made sure the family exited the house safely. Then, after some coaxing, Lee surrendered to police in the kitchen where they cuffed him and brought him outside. Lee was agitated, and said several times that he “couldn’t breathe.” Police tried to get him to calm down. Lee’s wife showed up and also tried to help him calm down.

The video shows her telling police that Lee was high on cocaine and that he has struggled with the drug for many years.

At some point, Lee is quiet and officers realize he has lost lost consciousness. One officer rubs his chest, telling him, “Stay with us.” But he doesn’t respond. Officers then start CPR as they await Dallas Fire-Rescue to transport Lee to a hospital.

*** WARNING: GRAPHIC BODY-CAM VIDEO ***

The body-worn camera video was released Sunday in compliance with the department’s new video release policy.

The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are both investigating Lee’s in-custody death.

The department is awaiting the toxicology report.