FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) – August was the busiest month so far for the labor & delivery team at Andrews Women’s Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, where 581 babies were born.

An average of 19 babies per day were welcomed by the team in August, for a total of 297 boys, 284 girls, and 13 sets of multiples.

The hospital’s previous record was 553 babies born in one month.

“Across Baylor Scott & White, our dedicated women’s health teams have delivered a million ‘first moments,’ and our role is to make each one of those moments as special as the family who is welcoming their newborn,” said Mike Sanborn, MS RPh, FACHE, president, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth. “We are honored to have worked with so many families over the years, and it is our priority to exceed our patients’ expectations for safe, quality care when they choose to deliver at Andrews Women’s Hospital.”

Here are some key points about the recording-breaking month:

Most deliveries in a 24-hour period: 32

Most boys delivered in one day: 18

Most girls delivered in one day: 14

Most popular name for a boy: Eli and Carter (tied, at 4 each)

Most popular name for a girl: Isabella (6)

“Mothers and fathers are experiencing a range of emotions and new questions throughout their journey to the big day, so we’ve leveraged our experts to provide a trusted resource for families to prepare for their ideal birth experience and to support a safe pregnancy and delivery,” said James Herd, MD, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth. “Our experienced team members want our patient families to be ‘in the moment,’ during this joyful time in their lives.”

Currently the only dedicated women’s hospital in Fort Worth, Andrews Women’s Hospital delivers almost 6,000 babies annually—more than any other facility in Tarrant County and in the Baylor Scott & White Health System, according to a press release.

Andrews Women’s Hospital includes a labor and delivery unit that offers high-risk pregnancy care, a new family center and a 63-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) designed to care for the tiniest infants, as well as those born with serious medical challenges.