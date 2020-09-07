Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in Dallas Police custody after allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance Monday evening.
Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vista Court around 5:15 p.m.
When officers got there, they noticed a crime scene, but no one was there.
Around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to an injured person call at Audelia Road and Walnut Street.
Investigators found out the suspect was firing rounds towards a home on Vista Court.
While shooting at the house, police said he then fired a round towards the acquaintance striking him in the leg.
The shooter then drove the victim to Audelia Road and Walnut Street where he called 911 for help.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspect was taken into custody.