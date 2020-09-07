ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers wives are hosting an online auction featuring one-of-a-kind items from the Rangers with proceeds benefiting SafeHaven and their mission to end domestic violence through safety, support, prevention and social change.
The online auction began Monday.
Several unique items are available including Joey Gallo autographed cleats, Lance Lynn autographed baseball and photo, autographed cleats from Danny Santana and a Corey Kluber autographed jersey.
Several Rangers alumni also donated items, including an Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez autographed baseball and photo, a 1991 Fergie Jenkins autographed baseball and a Michael Young autographed baseball and photo.
The auction concludes on Friday, September 18.
In addition to the online auction, the Texas Rangers will be honoring SafeHaven through the DoppelRangers program.
On Sunday, September 13, there will be 93 purple silhouette DoppelRangers.
Each silhouette represents the number of calls the SafeHaven hotline has averaged since the start of the stay at home order in March.
SafeHaven is the largest agency in Tarrrant County providing services at no cost to domestic violence survivors.