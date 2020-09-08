AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — As the number of coronavirus cases fall in the U.S., governors in hard-hit states are rethinking lockdown orders on bars.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s looking at reopening bars and nightclubs that closed in his state in June.
The rate of positive cases in Texas is also falling close to levels that Gov. Greg Abbott says could allow bars reopen again. Texas reported 2,057 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and 20 additional deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total confirmed cases in the state is now at 640,370 and there have been 13,492 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Experts say the high risks of bars are clear months into a pandemic that has led to 6 million infections in the U.S. Even in recent weeks, new outbreaks tied to college students returning to campus have resulted in bars shutting down again from Alabama to Iowa.
