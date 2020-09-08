FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The decline in coronavirus cases in Texas means a return to normalcy (somewhat) at Fort Worth parks where basketball net were reinstalled.
“We will have educational signage at each location — wash your hands, social distancing, where your mask — to repeat that message,” said director of the Park & Recreation Department, Richard Zavala.
The hoops at public courts across the city were removed in March to fully prevent anyone from playing, a means to better enforce social distancing guidelines that recommend standing no closer than six feet away from people outside your immediate family and a city ban on gatherings of more than 10 people at a time. Despite the risk, people were still gathering in the parks.
City officials said they waited to put the nets back up until after Labor Day, to avoid another potential spike in cases.