DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD starting their school year online has created a problem for some parents who are unable to supervise their student the entire school day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas is working to help them.

On Tuesday the organization opened three temporary learning centers to assist students and their families.

There are computers set up for students to access their classes and complete their assignments online.

Club staff and tutors will are on hand to assist with any needs. They get breakfast, lunch and snacks. The goal is to provide an experience similar to a typical school day.

The organization says this has been a big help for parents, especially those having to report to work during the pandemic.

Each of the three centers will operate weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will remain open through early October.

The organization has the ability to enroll 150 students and about a third of the openings are already filled. In order to sign up, you have to be a member and it will cost $70 a week.

“This day is going to symbolize what we hope will grow into a very robust, productive and educational environment for our kids while DISD has gone virtual,” Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas President and CEO Charles English said.

“We hope to keep up the pace until in person instruction comes about. We are one of, if not the only nonprofit that has a data sharing agreement with DISD to align the day curriculum with our in-service programs here at the clubs.”

In Tarrant County, the Boys & Girls Clubs there have similar offerings.

The county is using federal money to pay for a good portion of the cost.