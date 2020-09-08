FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth wants to know what residents hope to see in their next police chief.
Police Chief Ed Kraus announced in July he was retiring at the end of 2020.
A survey is being conducted as a part of a comprehensive effort by the City of Fort Worth and SGR, the firm conducting the police chief recruitment, to define the profile of Fort Worth’s next police chief.
The survey is online now through 5:00 p.m. September 22.
“Information shared in the brief survey will only be used to help define the desired characteristics of a new police chief. Individual respondents will not be personally identified or contacted as a result of completing this survey,” the city said.
City Manager David Cooke has launched a nationwide search for a replacement for Chief Kraus.