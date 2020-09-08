DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 74,100.

“The lower number may be due to decreased reporting over the holiday weekend. Hopefully we won’t see a rise in cases from the holiday weekend if we all wore a mask, maintained six-foot distance, and avoided unnecessary trips and crowds,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

The county also reported three more deaths, bringing the total to 948.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,226, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 35 has increased slightly from the previous week to 277.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 35.

From August 15th through 28th, 317 school-aged children between 5 to 17 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 43% of these cases were high school age (14 to 17 years). By zip code of residence, 167 (53%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“With the decreasing numbers, I’m hopeful that more schools will be able to welcome back our youngest scholars soon, and if we keep the numbers down, that more and more kids will get the opportunity for in-person learning. It’s up to all of us for that to happen and the best way to keep our numbers trending lower is to wear a mask, maintain six-foot distancing, wash hands frequently, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid places where people are not wearing their mask one hundred percent of the time,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional 3 deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– Two Dallas women in their 50s who had been critically ill in area hospitals and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.