DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have charged a man with murder for allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance Monday evening.
Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vista Court around 5:15 p.m.
Witnesses told responding officers the victim, Patrick Lovely, a 22, was shot multiple times by the suspect, Frank Kemp, 31.
Kemp drove off with Lovely after the shooting and around 6:00 p.m. called 911 from a gas station at Audelia Road and Walnut Street.
Kemp was taken into custody and Lovely was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said Kemp refused to provide a statement about what happened.
Bond has not yet been set.