NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Frank Kemp, Murder Case, murder charge, Murder Suspect, Murder Victim, Patrick Lovely, Vista Court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have charged a man with murder for allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance Monday evening.

Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vista Court around 5:15 p.m.

Witnesses told responding officers the victim, Patrick Lovely, a 22, was shot multiple times by the suspect, Frank Kemp, 31.

Frank Kemp (Dallas PD)

Kemp drove off with Lovely after the shooting and around 6:00 p.m. called 911 from a gas station at Audelia Road and Walnut Street.

Kemp was taken into custody and Lovely was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Kemp refused to provide a statement about what happened.

Bond has not yet been set.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply