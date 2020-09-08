DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has accepted Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall’s letter of resignation effective November 10, 2020.

City Manager Broadnax has alerted members of the Dallas City Council and Chief Hall has notified her Command Staff.

Chief Hall has been Dallas Police Chief since September 2017.

She arrived from Detroit where she had served as Deputy Police Chief.

Her tenure in Dallas has been plagued by a rising rate of violent crime.

She had been criticized most recently for her handling of the George Floyd protests in downtown Dallas earlier this summer.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said, “I think it was necessary. We’ve had double-digit increases in crime. The murder is at where it was last year if not greater. And the debacles we’ve had time and time again, a lack of leadership, a lack of decision-making.”

Mata added, “We needed a more dynamic, more experienced chief that could build morale better than she did and had crime-fighting abilities that were stronger than hers.”

In Chief Hall’s letter to Broadnax, Chief said, “These past three years have been saturated with a series of unimaginable events that Individually and collectively have never happened In the City of Dallas. I am proud that this department has not only coped with an unthinkable series of events, but we have also managed to Implement critical reforms that were clearly needed for the Dallas Police Department to meet our 21° Century Policing goals.”

Chief Hall said she is keeping her next career move confidential for now.

