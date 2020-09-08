Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of Loop 288 were closed in Denton for several hours Tuesday morning after a woman’s body was found in the southbound lanes of traffic.
Denton Public Safety Dispatch received multiple calls at 3:37 a.m. about an unconscious person in the 1800 block of S. Loop 288. Shortly after, Denton Fire-Rescue and Denton PD arrived and found the victim.
Despite life-saving efforts of first responders and Good Samaritans on scene, she was pronounced deceased.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the woman’s death. Her identity is currently unknown.
If you have any information about this case, please call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).