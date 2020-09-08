FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Students in Fort Worth ISD went back to school virtually on Tuesday and according to parents, kids had different experiences.

Ken Kuhl, a FWISD parent said the morning couldn’t have been better for his 2nd grader.

“It’s been a really great morning!” Kuhl said.

But Elyse O’Donnell said her parent portal wouldn’t load, which meant her kindergartener missed all of his classes Tuesday.

“Literally have not been able to log him into class, not once today,” O’Donnell said. “I am not sure how well this virtual learning is actually going to be. I am hoping by the end of the day everything will kinda get worked out and maybe by tomorrow something easier can be put in place for everybody.”

The morning started off with a Facebook post by the district that their website was failing to load, but that it wouldn’t impact its learning platforms.

Fort Worth ISD tells CBS 11 about 85% of students engaged online, saying, “We know some families did not connect today, or had difficulty, because they had not tried to connect before today. We had teams standing by to help them.”

Emily Norris, a Fort Worth ISD parent of three, says she was worried about WiFi connectivity for all her kids, but that at least today, it couldn’t have gone smoother.

“It’s actually been pretty good. I’ve heard of a few people having issues with connectivity I think related to Fort Worth ISD having some issues but I we haven’t had any,” Norris said.

They all said they can’t wait for their kids to be learning in-person, though the superintendent had made it clear he wants to make sure it’s completely safe before the doors reopen.

“We want to make sure that we get back to school as soon as possible if those numbers continue to stay under control,” Dr. Scribner said.

He says the current hope is to have students back in person the first week of October, and that he may even consider phasing kids back to school by grade level.

He says they’re keeping their eyes on case counts especially after Labor Day.