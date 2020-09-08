DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have charged a 19-year-old man with capital murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Deep Ellum on Friday, August 28.
Five people were shot that night in the 2600 block of Elm Street.
Two days later, police arrested Shamar Vershawn Anderson for aggravated assault.
Police announced Tuesday, September 8, that charge was upgraded to capital murder after the the 15-year-old died of his injuries.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street.
Arriving officers found three men and one woman shot in the area.
The four victims were transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue for treatment.
Police later discovered there was another victim in the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, who self-transported to the hospital.
Police have not released details on a motive for the shooting.